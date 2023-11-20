Tiger Woods Announces Return Date to Golf Competition

Tiger Woods is coming back. Over the weekend, the golf legend went to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce he's competing in the Hero World Challenge, an event he hosts in the Bahamas from Nov. 30 – Dec. 3. It will be his first tournament since exiting the third round of the Masters in April. When Woods withdrew from the tournament, he had fusion surgery on his right ankle two weeks later.

"My ankle is fine," Woods told the Associated Press earlier this month. "Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It's the other areas that have been compensated for." In 2021, Woods was involved in a car accident outside of Los Angeles. Since the accident, Woods has only played in five PGA Tour tournaments. Currently, Woods is ranked No. 1,307 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the lowest in his career.

Tournament host @TigerWoods to play in the 2023 #HeroWorldChallenge. He is joined by exemptions @JustinRose99 and @Lucas_Glover_ to round out the field of 20 set to complete at Albany, Bahamas Nov. 30 – Dec. 3 pic.twitter.com/gBsTXGrTVl — TGR Live (@TGRLiveEvents) November 18, 2023

In December 2022, Woods teased retirement due to his health. "The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. That's it," Woods said. "I mean, that's physically, that's all I can do." Woods also said, "I didn't expect to play three majors this year. We were hoping for just the British Open, but I was able to get two more in there, so that was a big positive." Woods then said, "I like playing, I like competing, but unfortunately — I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want — I just can't walk."

In April, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Woods should call it a career. "Think it's time for him to call it quits," Smith said on ESPN's First Take at the time. "I know Phil Mickelson is 52, but the bottom line is Phil Mickelson's body hasn't been through what Tiger Woods' body has been through. I'm not saying Phil Mickelson hasn't gone through some adversity, but never the physical adversity and challenges in his life. I ain't never seen him like I'm seeing Tiger. It's one of them sad, sad situations right now, and I'm talking about his health. He needs to step away." Woods last won a tournament in 2019 when he placed first at the Zozo Championship. 2019 was also the last time Woods won a major as he took home the Masters title.