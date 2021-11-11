‘Thursday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Ravens vs. Dolphins

We are at the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season, and the playoffs races are heating up. The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) are in Miami tonight to face the Miami Dolphins (2-7) for Week 10 of Thursday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox and the NFL Network. It will also stream on Amazon Prime, the NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Ravens are coming off a 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a huge game for the Ravens, throwing for 266 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 120 yards on 21 carries. This week, Jackson spoke to reporters on the team having slow starts to games this year.

“To be honest with you, I have no clue,” Jackson said, per the Ravens official website. “I just say we have to stay dialed in, and like I always say taking one play at a time, starting the game off the same way we finish. Not start slow and finish strong.” The Ravens will look to get off to a strong start against a struggling Dolphins team. And tonight’s game is special for Jackson as he will be back home in South Florida.

“We have guys here on this team from South Florida – not just myself,” Jackson said. “It means a lot, because we know what we’ve faced down there. We know what we’ve seen, [and] we know how it is down there. We like to put on for where we come from and let other guys and little kids see us and have them wanting to do the same things we’re doing in a positive way.”

The Ravens are facing a Dolphins team that lost seven of their last eight games. However, the team is coming off a 17-9 victory over the Houston Texans last weekend. The defense was able to force four turnovers, which led to the win. However, the Dolphins also turned the ball over five times, and they know they can’t get away with that tonight.

“I think we just played 60 minutes of football today, so whether it was we turned the ball over, our defense goes out and helps us out,” tight end Mike Gesicki said after the game on Sunday, per ESPN. “You know, we just kind of kept pushing, kept going out there and not letting this one slip away.