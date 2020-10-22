'Thursday Night Football': How to Watch Giants vs. Eagles

✖

The seventh week of the NFL season kicks off with an interesting matchup. Both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are off to slow starts, but the winner will likely be in first place in the NFC East. In fact, it's very possible the NFC East champion could finish the season with a losing record. Giants vs. Eagles can be seen on Fox and the NFL Network starting at 8:20 p.m. It can also be streamed on Amazon Prime and the Yahoo Sports app.

The Giants (1-5) are dealing with several issues, and the fact that running back Saquon Barkley is out the season doesn't make things better. However, they are coming off a 20-19 win over the Washington Redskins to keep pace with the other NFC East teams. If the Giants are going to turn things around, quarterback Daniel Jones will need to make more plays as he's only thrown three touchdowns passes and six interceptions. One of the big reasons the Giants won this past Sunday was Jones used his legs to make plays, rushing for 74 yards on seven carries.

"Daniel has done a good job operating what the game plan is and the plays that have been called for him," Giants coach Joe Judge said Tuesday via the New York Post. “We want him to be aggressive; we just want him to be smart. There [are] times where our game plan may include throwing the thing down the field on deep passes. There [are] times where maybe nickel-and-diming a little bit, get the ball to some guys underneath, let them catch and run the ball."

The Eagles (1-4-1) are considered as one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL. After winning the Super Bowl in 2017, the Eagles lost in the divisional round of the playoffs in 2018 and were able to win the NFC East last year with only a 9-7 record. Quarterback Carson Wentz is off to a slow start, completing just 58 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

"Really, last week, this week, obviously the ending is not what we wanted," Wentz said after Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday via the team's official website. "But to see the way guys have fought and being down in both games rallied back, and the resiliency of this team is something that I don't think you can question and the toughness of these guys. I mean, you've got injuries all over the place and you've got guys stepping up that maybe just got here this week."