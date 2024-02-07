Kay Adams Reveals How Chiefs and 49ers Can Win Super Bowl LVIII (Exclusive)

Super Bowl LVIII is on Sunday, and many experts beleive the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will have an intense battle. One expert, Kay Adams of the FanDuel show Up and Adams, believes the championship game will come down to one big thing. PopCulture.com spoke to Adams about the Super Bowl and who she thinks will come out on top.

"I think it's amazing because it's a bit unexpected now. I know the Chiefs have made it to four of the past five Super Bowls, but the way that they're playing in the regular season, I don't think many people saw this coming," Adams told PopCulture. "And then all of a sudden, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, they can just turn it on. And they're not doing all this superhero stuff. They're letting the defense carry them. They're showing a different side of themselves, which I think is brilliant. Their defense is so great."

"And on the Niners side, it's hard for me to not root for my guy Deebo [Samuel]. It's hard for me to not root for a quarterback who was taken last in the draft because that's a story everybody should find inspiring. How do I think it'll go? I think I won't tell you which team, but I'll say the best defense will win the Super Bowl."

Adams, who previously was a co-host on the NFL Network's flagship show Good Morning Football, is ready for the Super Bowl. But before that happens, she will be getting on the pickleball court to take part in the inaugural Smirnoff Smash Pickle Bowl. Adams will be teaming up with former NFL tight end Vernon Davis to take on celebrities like Lance Bass, Saweetie and Scheana Shay the day before the Super Bowl.

"I get me who's five feet tall, gets paired with a, I'm going to say eight-foot-nine Vernon Davis Super Bowl champion, and we're facing the likes of Saweetie and Lance Bass," Adams said. "We're going to hit up the musical world of the smash duo there. Then we're going to dip over to reality villain, take on Scheana Shay and her husband who are all representing different flavors. My flavor, Brian, the best flavor is clearly raspberry peach."

The raspberry peach Adams is talking about is one of the flavors of Smirnoff's new product, Smirnoff Smash Vodka Soda. Adams said it's a "ready-to-drink canned vodka soda that has four unexpected duo flavors that are amazing."