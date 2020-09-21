Giants' Saquon Barkley Tears ACL, out for 2020 Season

✖

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will not play the rest of this season. On Monday, the team announced the star running back tore his ACL, which means he will not play again this year. Barkley will have surgery very soon.

"Giants running back Saquon Barkley underwent an MRI of his right knee this morning at Hospital for Special Surgery," the team said in a statement. The results of the testing confirmed that Barkley suffered a torn ACL in yesterday's game in Chicago. Barkley will undergo surgery to repair the injury in the near future."

Barkley suffered the injury when he ran towards the sideline after being tackled by Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson. As he was heading to the ground, Barkley grabbed his knee and was carried off the field by trainers. According to ESPN, Barkley was then carted to the locker room. His 2020 season will likely end with just 34 yards on 19 carries. The Giants lost to the Bears 17-13, but the focus was on Barkley.

"I don't have a diagnosis on his knee," Giants coach Joe Judge said to reporters after the game. He's going to see some doctors tomorrow. We'll wait and see what that is. Obviously we're all praying for the best. I would just say this, regardless of whatever the outcome is going to be and what the doctors say tomorrow. I wouldn't fall asleep on 26, it's going to be a hell of a story either way." Judge also talked about what happens with the team if Barkey is out for a significant amount of time.

"We go back to work. That's where we go," he stated. "We go back to work on Wednesday. We start plugging ahead. We got a tough opponent next week. They're going to be hanging on the East Coast waiting for us next Sunday. That's where we go. Our vision has to be forward."

Barkley, 23, has emerged as one of the top running backs in the NFL after being drafted by the team No. 2 overall in 2018. He won Offensive Rookie of the and Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 91 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns. In 2019, Barkley missed three games due to an ankle injury and finished the year with 1,003 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns while recording 52 receptions for 438 yards and two scores.