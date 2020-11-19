'Thursday Night Football': How to Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks

✖

First place in the NFC West is on the line tonight as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams sit at 6-3 on the year and both have dynamic quarterbacks. Kyler Murray of the Cardinals has been putting together a strong sophomore season, and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is making his case to win the MVP award. The Week 11 edition of Thursday Night Football will start at 8:25 p.m. and will air on Fox and the NFL Network. It will also stream on Amazon Prime Video and the Yahoo Sports app.

The Cardinals are trending up as they have won four of their last five games, including a wild 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught the game-winning 43-yard touchdown pass with just two seconds left in the game. He finished the contest with seven receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown. Now Hopkins and the Cardinals focused is on the Seahawks who are looking to bounce back after a 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week.

"We know going up there (against) a talented team and Pete Carroll, one of the greatest coaches of all-time, that we better snap right back into it and get down to business," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said on the team's official website. "That wasn't hard to do with our team. They came back focused, understanding the great challenge we had ahead of us. I definitely think playing a team like Seattle helped us snap back into reality really quickly."

While the Cardinals are trending up, the Seahawks are heading in the opposite direction as they have lost their last two games. One of the team's three losses this season came against the Cardinals in overtime back on Oct. 25. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the biggest key for tonight's game is slowing down Murray.

"There's a portion of their run game where he is involved in the reads and the runs as a design of it," Carroll said on the Seahawks' official website. "Those are difficult just because he's so quick. But the biggest problem is when it's a pass and he takes off and makes space and makes yards getting out on the edge or through the middle. He's got all kinds of tricks and he's very, very bursty and so quick with his feet that he's hard to tackle."