‘Thursday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Giants vs. Washington

Week 2 of the NFL season officially kicks off tonight. It all starts with the season premiere of Thursday Night Football as the New York Giants take on the Washington Football team in an NFC East battle. The game will air on the NFL Network with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff time. It will also stream on the NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

Both teams are looking to get their first win of the year. The Giants suffered a 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday despite having running back Saquon Barkley back in the fold. The 24-year-old tore his ACL last year, which led to him only playing in two games in 2020. on Sunday, Barkley rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries and there’s a chance he won’t play in tonight’s game as he continues to recover from his knee injury.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yeah, that’s a great question. I don’t think the schedule is ideal for coming back off a major knee injury to have two games back-to-back, but that’s what it is,” Barkley said, per ESPN. “That’s what’s in front of me, and that’s the challenge I have to face. To the question of my workload and how much can I handle, it’s easier for me to stay up here and say, ‘I don’t know, just listen to the coaches.’ When you’re in the game and your adrenaline’s going and you start getting a rhythm and you start feeling yourself again, that can go from less reps or more reps. I don’t know, to be honest. I’m not in that decision. I don’t make that decision. I’m just playing my role by showing up on Thursday and, the plays that I do get, try to help my team to the best of my capability.”

The Washington Football team lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 20-16 and also lost its starting quarterback for a significant amount of time. Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury and was placed on an injured reserve. This means that Taylor Heinicke will be the starting quarterback going forward.

“I think our guys will rally around him,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said when he announced Heinicke was the starter. “He plays a little bit like his hair’s on fire and plays a little bit like a gunslinger. But I think…he’s matured a little bit. He understands what he has to do and how he has to do it. I’m excited to see what’s going to happen.”