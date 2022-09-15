'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.

The Chargers (1-0) are coming off a 24-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend. Quarterback Justin Herbert had a big game for the Chargers, throwing for 279 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Pass rusher Khalil Mack also put on a show, recording six tackles and three sacks in his Chargers debut. They are looking to make a big run at the Super Bowl this season after missing out on the playoffs in 2021.

The Chiefs (1-0) also had a big weekend, beating the Arizona Cardinals 44-21. Patrick Mahomes had a typical day, throwing for 360 yards and five touchdowns in the win. He didn't seem to miss Tyreek Hill as he found 10 different receivers in the win. In the last four seasons, Kansas City has played in four AFC Championships, won two conference titles and won a Super Bowl.

With Thursday Night Football streaming exclusively on Prime Video, Amazon hired a new broadcasting team, led by Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit who will call every game. For the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, Charissa Thompson is the host and will be joined by former NFL stars Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez and Ryan Fitzpatrick. PopCutlre.com recently spoke to Thompson about her new job, and she's ready to get things started.

"It's an unprecedented opportunity for me," Thompson exclusively told PopCulture. "I feel so, so, so lucky. I don't know. Maybe I was good in my past life that I got rewarded with this unprecedented position of Prime Video, the first ever streamer to obtain NFL rights and have a full season in the NFL. And a sign of many things to come. Of course, the landscape of what Prime Video has been able to do in so many different areas."