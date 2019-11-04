‘The Ranch’ Alum Danny Masterson Congratulates Nationals on World Series Win

Danny Masterson loved what he saw from the World Series last week. And once Game Seven was over and the Washington Nationals were celebrating their first World Series win, the former The Ranch star went to Twitter to react to the news. However, Masterson predicted the New York Yankees will win the World Series in 2020.

Epic game 7 for the Nats. When the yanks fall short always roll underdog. Congrats @Nationals #badass. #yankees2020,” Masterson wrote.

Masterson was one of the main stars on The Ranch along with Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott and Debra Winger. However, Masterson was fired from the show in December 2017 due to rape allegations.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a Netflix spokesperson told media on Dec. 5, 2017. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Shortly after his firing, Masterson spoke out on the incident.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” the then 41-year-old actor told the Huffington Post. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Masterson still keeps in contact with the stars from The Ranch as he was seen at the wrap party earlier this year. Part 7 of The Ranch premiered in September and the final part of the series will premiere in 2020.

As for the World Series, the Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in seven games. Not only did the Nationals win their first title, but they also became the first team in World Series history to win four road games.

This year,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said according to Sports Illustrated, “I can honestly say nothing would have surprised me. We’ve been through a lot. “But like I said before, these guys, we stuck together. They believed in each other. I believed in them.”

In 2020, the Nationals and Astros are two of the few favorites to win the World Series again. And while Masterson is glad he was the Nationals won this year, he wants the Yankees to claim their 28th title next season.