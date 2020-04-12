The Masters Reveals Photo of Empty Course, and Fans Are Emotional

Thursday was supposed to be the opening day of The Masters Tournament. However, it was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Tiger Woods was unable to defend his title, which left many golf fans saddened by the lack of action on the green. The Masters has tentatively been scheduled for Nov. 9-15, but that will depend on medical professionals.

With no tournament taking place in Augusta, Georgia, there is an utter lack of fans at Augusta National. This was made evident when The Masters’ Twitter account posted a photo of the empty course. The sun was shining early in the morning and the fog was lifting, creating a picturesque moment. Although it sparked a wide range of emotions from golf fans.

A Masters Sunday. Good morning and greetings from Augusta National Golf Club. #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/0XUGRSPlcq — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2020

With this photo surfacing on Sunday morning, several fans weighed in on social media. Some were very upset that the tournament is not taking place due to the coronavirus. Others were of the opinion that this was the best way to prevent further spread. They were willing to simply sit at home and miss out on potentially all of the prime golfing time in order to secure a future for their loved ones.

Whether the fans were sad, nostalgic, or angry, they wanted to express their opinions on social media. They made it very clear that having a lack of golf to watch was unfortunate. Although some expressed their opinions through animated Gifs.

​

Thank you to @TheMasters and @CBSSports for the replays. Nothing beats the real thing, but it has been fun to re-watch so many great memories. And watching 1975 (born in ’74) was super cool.



See you in November! — Mickey Millsap (@mickmillsap) April 12, 2020

The Masters is not taking place this week, which is leaving many fans yearning for golf. CBS is trying to fill this void by airing classic matches, including some of Woods’ previous wins. This is a strategy that has been adopted by ESPN and NBC Sports in recent weeks as they have aired classic NBA, NFL and NCAA matches to provide some viewing options.

​

Appreciate this kick in the face — DK (@Ginger_Genius23) April 12, 2020

Some golf fans were happy to see this course with the sunrise and the fog, but others were far less pleased. They are missing golf and truly want to hit the links in pursuit of the perfect drive. Being unable to do so, some of these fans feel that The Masters’ account is just being rude with their posts. Why show them something that they can’t access?

​

If it makes anyone feel better…. pic.twitter.com/0ry8plJOEj — Brad Barta (@barta1451) April 12, 2020

Sometimes, pictures do not always tell the full story. This has been proven time and time again in recent years. For example, the photo posted by The Masters showed the sun shining over a foggy course. This was a far cry from the forecast, which called for an overwhelming amount of rain all day long and into the night. This is not ideal golfing weather.

​

This is breathtaking! Will someone paint this for me!!!!???😁👍🏻. Dammit I miss the masters!!!!!⛳️🏌️😢 — Cranjus McBasketball (@MarkellNate) April 12, 2020

There are many that believe beauty can be found in sad situations. For example, Augusta National was completely empty, but the photo on Twitter was downright gorgeous. Some fans even wanted to forever immortalize the image in their homes. They may not have golf, but they can have a beautiful painting.

​

The greatest golf tournament in the world! I can’t put into words how much I have missed it this week. The 2 greatest rounds I have ever watched were Jack in 1986 and Tiger last year on Sunday. — David Boyd (@DavidBoydhoops) April 12, 2020

The Masters is a tournament that draws in a large crowd of viewers. Some are younger in age and only remember the large gap between Woods donning green jackets after the final rounds. Others, however, have been locked in since The A-Team was one of the most popular shows on television. They remember the best tournaments, whether they took place in the 1980s or the early 2000s.

​

Several golf fans wanted to express their sadness about the postponed golf tournament and did so with long explanations. Others simply struggled to put those words on the internet without shedding more than a few tears. Instead, they sought out the most fitting image or animated Gif to truly showcase their emotional state. Some used Will Ferrell crying into a wine glass while others opted for Anthony Anderson crying on a couch.

​

Sadness was the dominant emotion on Sunday after golf fans saw The Masters’ photo. However, there were several that wanted to express their anger about this post. They are already missing golf and are upset about the postponed tournament. They didn’t want to be reminded of everything that they can’t watch.