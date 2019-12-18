‘The Game’ Revival in the Works at The CW

The hit TV series, The Game, is making a comeback. According to Deadline, the CW is working on bringing back The Game and it will be a little different from the original series. The half-hour comedy series that started in 2006 will now be an hour-long show. And instead of the show being based in San Diego, The Game will be based in the east coast.

According to the premise of the show: “The Game family was coasting to retirement but they heard the call of the fans to make a comeback… and like the record-breaking winners they are, they decided to pick up and move from a half-hour sitcom in San Diego to a one-hour dramedy in Baltimore. This time, our out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knuckle-head new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field. They will clash through the pitfalls of fame, fortune and love. Some will win, others will lose, but that’s what happens when you play The Game.”

The new CW show is created by Mara Brock Akil and Devon Gregory who will be the showrunner. The Game was a spinoff to the show Girlfriends and it ended its run on The CW in 2009. However, BET picked up the show and it aired for six additional seasons.

“I’m really proud of the look of our show, that we took a multi-cam budget and turned it into a single camera show,” Akil said to Deadline. “Its look, its tone, its approach, the characters’ development — that, yes, we were a half-hour comedy but we used our moments to deepen the characters. We also offered drama in a half-hour space. And that was my own personal desire, but it was also reflective of what the audience has been wanting, which is more well-rounded, deeper, richer, layered characters, and they got that in The Game.”

The Game starred Tia Mowry, Pooch Hall, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Brittany Daniel, Hosea Chanchez, Lauren London and Brady. It’s likely some of the original cast members will return for the reboot but there is no official word on that yet. Filming of the original series took place in Atlanta and a total of 147 episodes were aired on CW and BET from 2006 to 2015.