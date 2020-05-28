'The Fighter' Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Fighter was released in 2010 and was a commercial and critical success. It was so successful, the boxing film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. The Fighter ending up talking him two Oscars as Christian Bale won Best Supporting Actor and Melissa Leo won Best Supporting Actress. The film also stars Mark Walhberg and Amy Adams. Wahlberg plays the role of Micky Ward, a pro boxer who is looking rise to the top of the welterweight rankings. He is trained by his older half-brother Dicky Eklund (Bale), who's known for going the distance with Sugar Ray Leonard, Ward is trained by his mother Alice Ward (Leo) and marries Charlene Flemming (Adams). The despite all the trials and tribulations, including going to prison, the film ends with Mickey Ward winning the Welterweight title. Here's a look at the cast is up to now.

Mark Wahlberg - Micky Ward I've been watching Mark Wahlberg movies all weekend. What's your favourite Mark Wahlberg movie? Mine is Lone Survivor🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/k5Jp8VciFh — Sesethu Time (@TimeSesethu) May 23, 2020 Mark Wahlberg, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in The Departed, continued to star in more major films in the last 10 years. Recently, Wahlberg starred in the Netflix movie Spenser Confidential. Later this year, he will star in Good Joe Bell.

Christian Bale - Dicky Eklund he shines brighter than any light...#ChristianBale 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7ShMfxZp2Z — Christian Bale 🌍 (@thebaleworld) May 28, 2020 Like Wahlberg, Christian Bale has not slowed down since The Fighter. He played the role of Dick Cheney in Vice and was Ken Miles in Ford v. Ferrari. Since he won his Academy Ward in 2011, Bale has been nominated three more times, twice for Best Actor and once for Best Supporting Actor.

Melissa Leo - Alice Ward Melissa Leo To Star In Fox Pilot ‘Blood Relative’, Lifting the Cast-Contingency https://t.co/wVPvNAC89C pic.twitter.com/lu08MGpeDZ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 18, 2020 Leo has worked non-stop for the last 10 years, appearing in 26 films since The Fighter. Her last film was in 2018 when she starred opposite Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 2. In 2021, Leo is set to appear in Thunder Force with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

Amy Adams - Charlene Fleming Amy Adams for Los Angeles Times. Photographed by Jennifer S. Altman (2012). 💛 pic.twitter.com/XhqojDkx6w — best of amy adams (@BESTOFAMYADAMSS) May 23, 2020 Adams was nominated for an Oscar for her role in The Fighter. She went on to be nominated three more times since 2011, tying her with Deborah Kerr and Thelma Ritter as actresses with the second most nominations without winning. Adams stared in American Hustle and Vice with Bale. She is set to star in the film The Woman in the Window this year.

Jack McGee - George Ward The wonderful Jack McGee and moi res carpet style @commonlaw_usa pic.twitter.com/c07jNZr4 — Emily Spence (@emTVpr) January 7, 2012 Jack McGree has appeared in over 100 films and TV shows in his career. Recently, McGee appeared in the TV series 9-1-1 and Broke. The last film he was in was Father Figures, which was released in 2017.

Frank Renzulli - Sal Lanano With my friend frank renzulli who my blue bloods character is named after interesting and great guy pic.twitter.com/cOQcK35QKJ — Big Nick Turturro (@NickTurturro1) January 21, 2016 Frank Renzulli is an Emmy nominated writer and Golden Globe winner along with being an established actor. He has appeared in a number of films and TV series, with the latest being the film The Poison Rose, starring alongside John Travolta and Morgan Freeman.