Texas Rangers Open Stadium to Full-Capacity Crowd for Home Opener

The Texas Rangers welcomed a full-capacity crowd for their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays Monday. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic still being an issue all over the world, the Rangers made the decision to have a large crowd at Globe Life Field, something President Joe Biden was against. The Rangers annoucned a sellout crowd of 38,238 made their way to the game, and photos and videos show the majority of fans not wearing masks.

"We always seek voluntary compliance," Rob Matwick, executive vice president of ballpark operations, said to The Athletic in March. "So the first thing we're gonna do is ask to please help us in complying with the rules … that's a constant challenge, and we have to constantly reinforce and educate people. But as we're appealing to you here today, we'd like to get cooperation — compliance in a responsible way. If nothing else is taken away from this session today. I think that's the biggest message is we need fans to help us."

Looking like a sellout or very close to it at Globe Life Field for #Rangers home opener. Fans still filing in. pic.twitter.com/J1S2IN9ZWf — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilson_FWST) April 5, 2021

While the Rangers had a packed stadium for Opening Day, that won't be the case for the rest of the season. The plan moving forward is the have socially distanced sections while additionally, guidelines will be in place for the entire stadium.

"Well, that's a decision they made. I think it's a mistake," Biden said about the Rangers allowing 100% capacity while appearing on ESPN last week. "They should listen to Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, the scientists and the experts. But I think it's not responsible." Rangers president Jon Daniels heard Biden's comments and said it's only going to be for one game.

"I think after Opening Day, [the] reality is we're not going to be at full capacity, I doubt it," Daniels said on 105.3 THE FAN in Dallas / Ft. Worth. Daniels also admitted that having full capacity is not something recommended by the CDC. "I'm hopeful that people are responsible and wear masks and we can enjoy a good time out," Daniels continued. "But after that [Opening Day], I don't see it being a regular occurrence. ... "I do see it's kind of a complex issue and I do see why the President would say what he said."