Texans vs. Chiefs Playoff Game: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Sunday afternoon, the Houston Texans will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the second AFC Divisional Round game. The Tennessee Titans have already secured a spot in the Championship Game and are awaiting their opponent. Here’s when the game will take place:

As the AFC’s second seed in the playoff bracket, the Chiefs will be hosting the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. The Texans and Chiefs can also be watched via CBS All Access, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now. All of these streaming options require a subscription while some may not have a local CBS affiliate. Mobile users can stream the game with the NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app and Yahoo Fantasy Football app.

Given the enormity of this game, the top CBS announcing crew will be on hand to call the action. Jim Nantz will do the play-by-play while former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will provide analysis. Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.

This will be the second time that these two teams have met in the postseason. The first was a 30-0 victory by Kansas City following the 2015 season. Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer threw four interceptions and lost a fumble during this game in Houston.

Per CBS Sports, the Chiefs are currently 9.5-point favorites entering Sunday’s game and both teams are expected to combine for 51 points. Watson and Mahomes are viewed as two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL, and they are expected to throw multiple touchdown passes.

The Texans and Chiefs faced off earlier in the 2019 season during a mid-October battle. This game played out in Houston’s favor as quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for one touchdown and rushed for two others. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, threw for three touchdowns despite being limited by a lingering injury.

In the months since, the Chiefs have achieved full health while making strides on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach Andy Reid has his team locked in and ready to reach the AFC Championship Game with a strong performance at home.

The Texans are far less healthy despite the return of defensive end JJ Watt to the lineup. The safety position has been ravaged by injuries and will be without starter Tashaun Gipson and backup Jahleel Addae. Instead, they will be relying on 38-year-old veteran Mike Adams to pair with fellow safety Justin Reid.

(Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)