Texans WR Kenny Stills Is Skeptical of Colin Kaepernick Workout

With Colin Kaepernick only days away from a private workout with NFL teams, there are questions swirling about the event. Coaches are being asked if they will send representatives to evaluate the former San Francisco 49ers QB while players are facing questions about whether or not Kaepernick will make a return to the league. Kenny Stills, one of the QB’s supporters, revealed on Wednesday that he isn’t quite sure what to make about the situation.

As he explained to reporters gathered, Stills isn’t sure what to make of this proposed workout in Atlanta. He only recently became aware of the event and reached out to Kaepernick about the validity of this on-field session.

What Stills found strange about the entire situation is that the NFL organized this event for all of the teams. Why didn’t private workouts with specific teams previously happen?

“I haven’t really had much time to think about it,” Stills said during his media availability. “I mean, you never really know. Right now, just how it looks, how things play out. Teams could have easily brought him in for a one-on-one workout. So I don’t know what’s going on if it’s some type of media circus or what they’re trying to do by doing this.

“You never know. I haven’t had enough time to look into it, so I can’t really say.”

Stills is similar to Kaepernick in that he has been known for protesting racial injustice and police brutality. He kneeled during his time with the Miami Dolphins, and there is a belief that he was traded to the Houston Texans due to political differences with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

As a member of the Dolphins over the summer, Stills called out Ross for hosting a re-election dinner for President Donald Trump. As he explained to reporters, he thought that Ross hosting this dinner to support the president stood in contrast to the mission statement of his non-profit organization, Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality.

The pair did meet to discuss their differences in August, and they agreed to disagree in pursuit of winning games for the Dolphins. However, Stills was later traded to the Texans as part of a deal for left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Since joining the Texans, Stills has continued to sit during the National Anthem. He has also reached out to the local police forces to work with them on several initiatives. However, he has been given the opportunity to continue playing in the NFL, unlike Kaepernick, and would like to see his friend back in the league. Although Stills is still skeptical over this workout.

Photo Credit: Tim Warner/Getty