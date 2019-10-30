Texans’ Justin Reid Unveils Incredible ‘Game of Thrones’ Night King Halloween Costume

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins turned heads on Tuesday when he revealed his Genie Halloween costume. However, he was not the only member of the team that had an impressive transformation. Safety Justin Reid also went all-in when he turned into the Night King from Game of Thrones.

In both a photo and a video that he posted on Twitter, Reid revealed his Halloween outfit. He was adorned in a chain mail top and what appeared to be black tights, and painted blue to match the character’s color. Reid also had horns on his head to truly match the Night King.

While the Halloween costume was nearly perfect, Reid did make one change that was surprising. Instead of wearing footwear that fit with the show’s theme, he was wearing work boots.

“The true enemy won’t wait out the storm. He brings it.” pic.twitter.com/w4mrYKwPOI — Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) October 29, 2019

“Well since you have this costume, at least we know one good thing came out of Season 8,” one user wrote in response to Reid’s costume. The final season of Game of Thrones was much-maligned for some of the decisions that were made, and fans of the show have maintained their displeasure. Although seeing one of their favorite players in full costume helps ease some of the pain.

Interestingly enough, getting out of the costume was not as simple as Reid initially expected. Specifically, removing the blue bodypaint was fairly difficult. As he wrote on Twitter Tuesday, “It’s hell getting all the blue out.”

Of course, Reid has to get the costume on display earlier than expected given that the Texans may not be around for the holiday. The Houston-based team is heading to London this week to face off with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

In order to avoid any sluggishness during the Sunday battle, they may opt to leave Texas earlier. As the Oakland Raiders showed in early October, heading overseas at the first possible opportunity worked out in their favor as they were fresher than the Chicago Bears, who only headed to London a mere two days prior to the game.

The Texans are in need of a division win to keep pace with the Indianapolis Colts, so beating the jet lag will be critical. Although having the Night King helping shut down quarterback Gardner Minshew could also play a significant role.

Photo Credit: Tim Warner/Getty