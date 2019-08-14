Texans Donate $5 Million to Pro-Vision Academy for Low-Income Housing and Food Assistance

Houston Texans co-founder and chair Janice McNair just made history with her donation to Pro-Vision Inc. Tuesday, she gifted $5 million to the Houston organization through The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation, which marks the largest donation in Pro-Vision’s history.

According to the Texans website, the money will be used to build housing for low-income community members. Additionally, the funds will assist in building an on-site football field and track facility that will be named after the McNairs. While historic, this was not the only donation made by McNair. She also gifted $450,000 that will be used to increase the size of the Pro-Vision Urban Farm and Aquaponics Initiative.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Janice McNair: “We are so happy to join you and see what we can get done to make the world a better place.”#WeAreTexans | #TexansCare pic.twitter.com/6JigZNXfE0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 13, 2019

“We are proud to provide Pro-Vision with this financial support to enhance their efforts to create positive change in under-served areas of Houston,” McNair said. “Before Bob passed, we had the opportunity to tour the facilities at Pro-Vision and visit with their leadership. We were captivated by their mission, their approach and the impact they are having in areas of need within our community. We agreed that this would be a perfect way to continue our work to support the City of Houston and we are blessed to be able to do something significant.”

Pro-Vision Inc. has the goal of dismantling poverty through education, nutrition, character development, and housing. The Pro-Vision Academy provides education and character development while the urban garden assists in nutrition. The housing will be made possible with the funds provided by McNair’s donation. In addition, a new facility was unveiled on Tuesday that features high school classrooms, a gymnasium and community service offices.

“Pro-Vision is honored to be the recipient of such an impactful contribution from the McNair family,” said Roynell Young, Pro-Vision Founder and CEO. “This gift to Pro-Vision is helping to set the foundation for the transformation of the Sunnyside community, as well as enhancing the quality of life for those who live there. I consider it a great responsibility that they have chosen to partner with our organization. The hope is that this investment will positively reach generations who are yet to be born.”

The Robert and Janice Foundation was originally created in 1988 with the purpose of improving the world of tomorrow. Since it became a reality, this foundation has donated more than $500 million to organizations supporting medicine, the environment, law enforcement, the arts, cultural initiatives and revitalization of neighborhoods. Pairing with Pro-Vision Inc. is only the latest example of the work that the McNairs have done to make Houston a better place.