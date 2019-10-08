Texans QB Deshaun Watson Launches Foundation to Support Underserved Communities

The Houston Texans have a young quarterback in Deshaun Watson that has quickly become the face of the franchise in little more than one full season as a starter. Now, he is using his status to provide assistance to those in need in Texas. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans quarterback has launched the Deshaun Watson Foundation.

Announced on Tuesday, this non-profit organization will be dedicated to the support of education, health, housing and other charitable causes to support families and youth in underserved communities.

According to the foundation’s website, the first event, The Great Houston Halloween Bash, presented by Reliant, will take place on Tuesday, October 29. Pro-Vision Academy in Sunnyside Houston will be transformed into a fall festival that provides free costumes to children and boasts contests, food, and celebrity judges.

Interestingly enough, Pro-Vision Academy was also the recent recipient of a $5 million donation courtesy of the Houston Texans and The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation. This serves as a fitting location for the Deshaun Watson Foundation’s first event.

“I am humbled and honored that I have the opportunity to make a difference and positively impact children and families in need through the Deshaun Watson Foundation,” the Texans QB said, per the official website. “I would not be where I am today without the help from others. Now it’s my turn to step in and make a difference through the Foundation.”

Originally selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Watson was added to the Texans roster in hopes that he would solidify an unstable position. His first season with the team was cut short due to a torn ACL, but this injury happened after Watson set the NFL record for the most passing touchdowns (19) through a player’s first seven career games, as well as the most passing touchdowns by a rookie (18) over a five-game span.

In his second season with the Texans, Watson helped put together a historic nine-game winning streak that helped Houston win the AFC South and secure a trip to the playoffs. During this season, he became the fastest player in NFL history to record at least 50 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns (27 games) and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Watson set another NFL record during Sunday’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons, becoming the first person to throw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in a game with five or fewer incompletions. He finished the day 28-33 with 426 yards and the five touchdowns.