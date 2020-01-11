Texans Coach Bill O’Brien Apologizes for Explicit Rant Towards Heckler That Was Caught on Video

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is getting his team ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs this weekend. But before that happens, O’Brien had to do some damage control in regards to an incident that happened last month. TMZ obtained a video of the Texans coach yelling at a fan during the game against the Denver Broncos in Week 14. O’Brien used explicit language at the heckler and he was asked about the video during his press conference on Friday.

“I was made aware of the video that was out there at halftime of the Denver game, he said. “I used inappropriate language. I want to apologize for that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I apologized for it, inappropriate comments,” O’Brien added. “I’m sorry that it happened.”

In the video, O’Brien was being held back by All-Pro wide receiver De’Andre Hopkins as they were walking to the locker room. He was frustrated because they came into the game as a 7.5-point favorite and lost 38-24. The loss dropped the team to 8-5 and it kept the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans in the race for the AFC South crown.

Twitter users had some things to say about the rant by O’Brien. One fan wrote: “Good job. Fans want to talk s—t. I’d go off to. I see no problem. O yeah, we live in a sensitive world and everyone’s feelings get hurt. Man up people.”

“I’d be that pissed too if I had to spend half of each year in Houston,” another Twitter user wrote.

“It is only a matter of time before some fan claims responsibility for detonating Bill the Time Bomb O’Brien Attack,” a third fan added.

Ultimately, the Texans were able to win the division and they are now coming off a 22-19 win over the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Texans are will now face a Chiefs team that has won their last six games and features one of the dangerous quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes.

The Texans are looking to make history on Sunday as they are looking to reach the AFC Championship game for the first time in franchise history. The team has been around since 2002 and this is their sixth playoff appearance.