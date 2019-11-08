NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Says Antonio Brown’s Career Is Likely Over

Antonio Brown wants to play in the NFL, but Terry Bradshaw believes that’s not going to happen anytime soon. TMZ recently caught up with the legendary quarterback who believes Brown’s career is likely over. Bradshaw went on to say Brown is dealing with a lot right now and it would be too much for any team to handle.

“He’s erratic,” Bradshaw said … “His behavior makes me nervous. I don’t know what’s wrong with him. It makes no sense… Ya gotta deal with a lot of stuff. Are you willing to do that?”

Bradshaw went on to say if he was running an NFL team, he would “sit him down and I gotta make sure he’s okay.” What Bradshaw said comes on the heels of Brown attacking the NFL after learning that he will be interviewed by the NFL for his sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!” Brown said on Twitter. “Making money off my sweat and blood F— the [NFL] I’ll never play in that s— treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f— your self.”

Hours later, Brown went back to Twitter to backtrack and say he’s “determined” get back in the NFL. He wrote, “I’m just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I’m very emotional about that. I’m determined to make my way back to the NFL as soon as possible.

Bradshaw may not sign him, but there was one team that showed interest in Brown. Before the Seattle Seahawks signed Josh Gordon off of waivers, they were looking to see if Brown would be a fit. The interesting thing about that is Seattle was looking to sign Brown back in September when he was cut by the Oakland Raiders.

At this point last year, Brown was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and he was on his way to another Pro Bowl season, finishing the year with 104 receptions, 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. So far this year, Brown has only played in one game when he was a member of the New England Patriots. In the Week Two contest, Brown recorded four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown before being cut by the team the following week.