Terrelle Pryor, Former Raiders and Browns WR, Reportedly in Critical Condition Following Stabbing

Former NFL quarterback and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is reportedly in critical condition after being stabbed at his Pittsburgh apartment. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, sources revealed that the free agent was stabbed on Friday and underwent surgery. The incident reportedly occurred at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex.

According to the report and WTAE-TV, Pittsburgh Police said they are investigating after officers were called for a male stabbing victim. The unidentified victim had walked into the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. ET. The police did not confirm that this was Pryor, but a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler the receiver was the individual in question.

As the report reveals, Pryor was stabbed in the chest and in the shoulder. An unidentified woman is in police custody, according to WTAE-TV.

Pryor, 30, originally entered the league in 2011 via the supplemental draft. He was a highly-sought-after prospect from Ohio State University, but a scandal over him reportedly selling memorabilia ultimately led Pryor to withdraw from the university. He landed with the Oakland Raiders as a third-round pick in the supplemental draft and spent time as both a quarterback and a receiver.

Pryor was not on the field often during his first two seasons with the Silver and Black, but he did start nine games in 2013 while appearing in 11. It was during this season that Pryor opened a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 93-yard touchdown scamper, setting the NFL record for the longest touchdown run by a quarterback. He also set the Raiders franchise record for the longest run of any player in Raiders history.

Following his time in the Bay Area, Pryor switched to receiver full-time. He spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16), one with the Washington Redskins (2017), and a season split between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills (2018).

Pryor’s best season as a pro was in 2016 when he served as a top receiving option for the Cleveland Browns. He was active for all 16 games, starting 15, and brought in a career-high 77 receptions. Pryor also topped 1,000 yards for the first time in his career while scoring four touchdowns. He added a fifth score on a running play.

Pryor hasn’t played in the NFL this season, but he spent the preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was released in September after catching three passes for 26 yards.

