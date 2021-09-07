Terrell Owens Says He Wants to ‘Knock the Chunky Soup’ out of Former Eagles Teammate

Terrell Owens is ready to get in the ring with a former Philadephia Eagles teammate. The Hall of Fame wide receiver recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and said if he were to get involved in the celebrity boxing world, he would take on quarterback Donovan McNabb. And Owens has already made a prediction for the proposed fight.

“I’m dead serious, Shannon, I’ll knock him out,” Owens said. “Because there would be so much pent-up [rage]. I’ll be controlled. It’ll be controlled anger. I’d be like a Navy Seal. They’re cool and calm under all conditions. But there would be a fire burning inside of me.” Sharpe then asked Owens if he would really knock McNabb out. “Clean out,” Owens responded/ “I’d knock the Chunky Soup from him. From 2004! Trust me.”

Owens and McNabb were teammates in 2004 and 2005. The two helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 2004 but lost to the New England Patriots. Ever since the Super Bowl loss, Owens and McNabb have been feuding, which led to Owens leaving the team after two seasons. One of the things that Owens said that led to him no longer being with the Eagles is the team would be better off if Brett Favre was the quarterback.

“It’s been frustrating, it’s been disturbing, but it’s been a learning experience,” McNabb said during a 2005 interview with ESPN. “It’s something that all of us, as men and as football players, not just on the Philadelphia Eagles but across the league, for everyone to understand what is going on and what has happened and be able to move things in a positive direction.

“…”It was definitely a slap in the face to me. Because as deep as people won’t go into it, it was [a] black-on-black crime. I mean, you have a guy that has been criticized just about all his career and now the last criticism is that I’m selling out because I don’t run anymore, by an African-American [J. Whyatt Mondesire, the NAACP chapter president who ripped McNabb in a column that appeared in the Philadelphia Sun].” Owens moved on to play for the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. McNabb was with the Eagles until 2010 and then played for the Washington Football Team and Minnesota Vikings before he retired after the 2011 season.