Terrell Owens Attacks Stephen A. Smith Over Colin Kaepernick, Says Co-Host ‘Seems Blacker Than You’

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and ESPN host Stephen A. Smith have been going to war over Colin Kaepernick. The two debated about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback on the show First Take and Owens took a shot at Smith by saying his co-host, Max Kellerman “seems blacker than you” for not being more supportive of Kaepernick.

That did not sit well with Smith at all and he then fired back at Owens in a big way.

“With all due respect, my brother, Imma check you right now. You don’t cross the line. You don’t cross the line. First of all, like I said, you, Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid, any of y’all that want to debate me in front of black people and talk about what’s best for black people, name the time and place — I’ll show up,” Smith said.

Here’s Stephen A. Smith’s response to Terrell Owens “I’m from Hollis, Queens, I’m in the streets every day” pic.twitter.com/SafDldiA4z — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 21, 2019

“I don’t want to hear … What’s the definition of blackness? Is there a definitive definition of blackness? Why are you giving the impression that because I don’t march lockstep with every single thing that Colin Kaepernick wants, OK, excuse me … But you just sat up there and used an expression, ‘More blacker.’ Excuse me. I’m from Hollis, Queens, New York City. You ain’t the only brother out there that’s in the streets. I’m in the streets every day. So, let’s be very clear, and you damn well know that’s the truth. And so my point to you is this, again, I’m not going to disrespect you. I’m not going to go that route. But based just on what you just said, this is supposedly Stephen A. and T.O. going at one another. Did you know that I invited Colin Kaepernick to give him this platform for the entire two hours?”

Owens then said he didn’t mean any disrespect with his comment, but Smith wasn’t buying it. This goes back to Smith saying that Kaepernick’s career is over because it seemed like he didn’t care about playing in the NFL after changing locations of his workout. Owens sent Smith a text and said that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Kaepernick had a workout scheduled with the NFL on Saturday at the Atlanta Falcons’ facility and 25 teams were in attendance. However, because he wanted “transparency” Kaepernick decided to hold the workout at Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia and seven teams were there to evaluate him.