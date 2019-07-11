Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Admits He’d ‘Sacrifice’ His Manhood for Super Bowl Win

Head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel, admits that he’d part ways with his manhood for a Super Bowl win!

“Been married 20 years … yea, probably,” the coach said after he made the statement.

It’s probably safe to say he wouldn’t actually do it, but there’s a lot of dedication to that mentality in even saying it.

This all came about on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast hosted by Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. That’s when he was asked if he would make the ultimate sacrifice and he said yes.

Lewan’s response to that was, “You’ve got three!” as if he were shocked that Vrabel’s marriage comment was the deciding factor — not the fact that he already has three rings.

“You guys will be married for 20 years on day,” he said to Lewan and Compton, along with their listeners. “You won’t need it.”

Mike Vrabel would cut off his dick if it meant the Titans win a Super Bowl

One can only beg to question how his wife, Jen Vrabel, might handle that type of situation. Not to worry, he’s fully confident that she would be supportive. In fact, so supportive, she might do the deed herself.

“She’d be like do you want me to do it? Do you want to do it now?” he said as everyone laughed about it.

The former linebacker earned three rings while playing for the New England Patriots alongside Tom Brady. However, this time, he’s after his fourth with the title of head coach.

While Vrabel seemed nonchalant about such a procedure, Lewan had a much different reaction — although age could be a factor considering Lewan is a recent newlywed and dad.

The Titans haven’t seen a Super Bowl since 2000, shortly after their move from Houston to Nashville. The game was against the Los Angeles Rams and ended with a seven-point lead by the Rams with 23-16. Since then, the Titans have struggled to make it back, let alone squeeze their way into the playoffs.

During the 2019 season, the two-toned blue sat on the line of Super Bowl contention. They finished with a 9-7 record, only reaching the playoffs once in the last ten years.

Vrabel is about to walk into his second season as head coach of the Titans after leaving his defensive coordinator position with the Houston Texans.

