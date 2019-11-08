Taylor Swift to Headline Free Concert During NCAA Men’s Final Four in Atlanta

Taylor Swift is about to take over college basketball. It was announced this week that the music superstar will headline the Capital One Jam Fest in Atlanta, the city host of the NCAA Men’s Final Four, which will take place on April 4-6. Swift is scheduled to perform on April 5 at Centennial Olympic Park and the concert is absolutely free.

“We’re thrilled to have Taylor Swift perform as the headliner for the closing night of the March Madness Music Festival,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement. “This will be one of many great events for fans during Final Four weekend, from the opening of Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One on Friday morning, through the semifinals to the National Championship celebration on Monday night.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Capital One also released a statement, saying that this performance will be exciting for fans.

“Over the years, Capital One has brought some of the most iconic artists in music to perform at Capital One JamFest, and we could not be more excited to have Taylor Swift, one of the most successful artists in history, headline this event in 2020 and the unique opportunity to offer this to fans for free,” Capital One’s Byron Daub said.

Atlanta is no stranger to hosting the Final Four and hosting concerts during the event. The city was the home of the Final Four in 2013 and corresponding music festival featured artists such as Sting, Dave Matthews Band, Muse, Zac Brown Band at Centennial Olympic Park.

This will be the first U.S. show for Swift in 2020. She is also scheduled to perform at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in August which will be the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The Swift concert will be the first event at the new stadium.

“This is not only going to be a sports venue but a great entertainment venue,” Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said. “We’re thinking about a summer concert series, international soccer matches, and other events. Our hope is that fans of entertainment and sports will get to come and sample this building before we play a game.”

Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover, in August. It has sold over 1 million copies in the U.S. since its release.