LA Kings Cover up Taylor Swift Banner After Fans Claim It Jinxed Team

Does Taylor Swift bring bad luck to the NHL‘s LA Kings? Fans believe so and because of that, the team decided to do something about it. The Kings play their games at the Staples Center and there’s a banner that says “Taylor Swift Most Sold Out Performances.”

Kings fans believe the banner has brought the team bad luck since the banner was installed in 2015, so the Kings decided to cover up the banner whenever they have a game according to Deadline.

“The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience,” said Michael Altieri, senior VP of marketing, communications, and content for the Kings and AEG Sports, to the Los Angeles Times. “We didn’t see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them.”

The @LAKings will cover Taylor Swift’s banner at Staples Center for all home games. “The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience.” https://t.co/tR04KZRamy — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 13, 2019

Twitter users had some interesting things to say about this move by the Kings. One person said, “You and AEG sound butt hurt dude. Taylor is opening SoFi stadium and is the first female to open a stadium too. She’s OBVS gonna be fine without you.” Another person said, “Translation: the Kings are blaming their regular and postseason woes since 2015 on a banner.”

A Kings fan isn’t buying that a banner is causing the team’s issues. The fan said, “As a lifelong Kings fan, I guess putting a quality product on the ice so the 18,005 aren’t distracted by a banner would prove far more difficult. Who pays all that time and money for a hockey game just to walk away with “that f—ing banner has to go!”? Hahahaha.” One person took a shot at the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA by saying, The clippers should do it too. After all, @taylorswift13 has way more banners than they do.”

The Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014 while reaching the conference finals in 2015. Since the Swift banner was installed, the Kings have reached the first round of the playoffs twice and they are coming off a season where they finished second to last in the Western Conference. So far this season, the Kings are off to a slow start as they have won just two of their five games.

Swift has not commented on the situation, but the 10-time Grammy Award winner might be too busy enjoying her time with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.