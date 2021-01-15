Tanner Kahlau, College Hockey Player, Dead at 22 After Ski Accident

✖

Tanner Kahlau, a hockey player from Fredonia State University, died following a ski crash this week. He was 22 years old. Kahlau was skiing down a trail at Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort in Lake Placid, New York on Tuesday when he lost control and crashed into a tree, according to TMZ. Police said the coroner pronounced Kahlau dead due to the injuries he suffered in the head and neck area.

"We are saddened by the loss of our teammate, Tanner," Fredonia State Head Coach Jeff Meredith said on the school's website. "The impact he left on our program, coaches, and teammates will forever be remembered. "To say Tanner was a great teammate is not doing him justice. He was a teammate that everyone loved. His kind demeanor, easy way, and welcoming smile made him a leader, confidant, and friend to all. He was a 'team first' guy and would do anything for his boys. Tanner was incredibly humble and I am fortunate to be able to say I worked with him and got to share in his college experience."

Last season, Kahlau played in all 25 games and recorded five points with two goals and three assists. In the 2018-2019 season, Kahlau played in three games and recorded the game-winning goal against Morrisville. He played multiple sports at Crestwood High School and Pennsylvania, and the community recently paid tribute to him.

“You want to talk about a guy that really lit up a room,” said Crestwood football coach Ryan Arcangeli, who was an assistant coach for the school while Kahlau was on the team, as reported by Citizens Voice. “He had an ability to keep everybody calm and make everybody laugh. He was a jokester, that is what made him who he was. He was a tremendous leader and an even better friend."

Before enrolling at Fredonia State in 2018, Kahlau played junior hockey with the New Jersey Rockets of the United States Premier Hockey League. His major was business management with a minor in exercise science. "Tanner was a great young man," Fredonia State Director of Athletics Jerry Fisk said. "He was a student-athlete that always shared a smile and had time to talk with you. He was a pleasure to be around and his loss will be felt by everyone on the team, in the department, and at Fredonia State."