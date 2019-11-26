Sylvester Stallone Marks ‘Rocky’s 43rd Anniversary With Epic Throwback

Sylvester Stallone has done a ton of films since he started in 1969. But the one film that stands out above them all is Rocky, which recently turned 43 years old. Stallone recently went to Instagram to celebrate the film’s birthday and he showed appreciation to the fans who supported the film over the years.

“Nov 21, 1976: On this day 43 years ago #ROCKY was born. Thank you for all the great moments and support. YO, #KEEPPUNCHING!” Stallone wrote.

Stallone’s Instagram post got a number of responses in his comments section. One of the most notable comments came from television personality Maria Menounos who wrote, “#goat thank god for this movie and your inspiring words that have moved and helped all of us!”

Another notable response was from NFL insider Jay Glazer who wrote, “Changed the world forever! Thank you Champ.”

Jeff Cavaliere, the former head physical therapist for the New York Mets, showed love to Stallone by writing, “I can honestly say with 100% certainty that I wouldn’t be here today doing what I do if it wasn’t for THIS movie and the story of Rocky! Thank you for not letting go of your dream until others saw what you saw!! Grateful.”

Fans continued to show love to Stallone on Instagram. One fan wrote, “Thank YOU for bringing us Rocky! And for showing us in your own life that Rocky can be Real for everyone!”

Another fan also thought the film was life-changing by writing, “One of the legend movie in my life ……….love you sir. I wish you always be fit and healthy.”

And this fan kept the love for Rocky in the family by writing, “My girls my son and I watched all of Rocky movies!!! I didn’t know it was the anniversary!!!”

Rocky is considered one of the best sports films of all-time. The film won three Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing. The film was so successful, it led to a number of sequels including Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V and Rocky Balboa. It also led to two spin-off and sequel films, Creed and Creed II.

Back in July, Stallone revealed a Rocky sequel and prequel are in development. The sequel will be about the legendary boxer helping a young fighter who is an undocumented immigrant. The prequel will be a television series and while the storyline has not been announced, the hope is to have it on a streaming service.