Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medalist, was arrested in connection with the murder of a fellow Indian wrestler, Delhi police said per CNN. Kumar and a second man who was detained for the same offense appeared in court but the details of potential charges were not released at the time.

Delhi Police issued a look-out notice for Kumar after a fight outside Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4. Three people were sent to the hospital with one of them, former junior national champion Sagar Dhankhar, died from the injuries suffered in the brawl. Kumar fled Delhi after the wrestler's death, but when he was caught, Kumar denied any wrongdoing during the plea for anticipatory bail. In the plea, Kumar's legal team argued he had "contributed to the country in the field of sport," and alleged that investigators "concocted a story." The plea was dismissed due to the "serious" nature of the allegations.

According to India Today, police told the court that Kumar has money and is an influential person, meaning he can use his power to cause harm to the remaining victims and witnesses in the case. That has led to the Crime Branch filing an application in the court requesting for protection to the witnesses and victims.

"In the initial probe, it has come out that... Sushil Pehelwan (Kumar) and his aides committed this crime...," the FIR read per ESPN. Kumar shared his side of the story. "They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident," he told ANI a day after the bawl.

As Kumar sits in prison, the Delhi court rejected an application seeking a special supplementary diet for him as he looks to continue his career in wrestling. “The alleged special foods and supplements appears to be only the desires and wishes of the accused/applicant and are not in any manner the essential need or necessity for the accused/applicant. Hence, the prayer of the accused/applicant in the present application is not maintainable,” the order revealed.

Kumar, 38, is the most decorated wrestler in India's history. He won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Kumar also won a gold medal at the World Championships in 20210.