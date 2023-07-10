Surfing Star Mikala Jones Dies After Freak Accident

Mikala Jones, a surfing star from Hawaii, died after a freak accident while riding a wave in Indonesia, per the New York Post. He was 44 years old. The accident occurred in the Metawai Islands on Sunday, and Jones bled to death after severing an artery in his groin. He was staying at the Awera Resort with his family he likely impaled his left groin on his surfboard fin Sunday morning. According to Surfline, Jones suffered a four-inch-long gash, and friends on social media said that he died after slashing his femoral artery which resulted in massive blood loss.

Jones' daughter, Isabella Jones, confirmed her father's death on Instagram. "I'm not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn't make it," she wrote in a post on Sunday. "Im [sic] happy he was doing what he loved the most. Life will never be the same without you. I miss you so much, i would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off. Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me. I wish you were still here with us right now. I will always [sic] think about you dad."

The surfing community has been paying tribute to Jones who Surfline said was "one of the 21st century's most photogenic surfers." Three-time surfing world champion Mick Fanning wrote on Instagram, "Mikala you were one of a kind. Funny, mellow, an explorer, a pioneer but most of all loving husband and father. Going to miss your sense of humor and classic one liners. Love how you always kept it real but were a true ambassador of aloha."

"We are devastated by the news of Mikala's passing," T&C Cruf Designs – Surfboard Factory wrote on Facebook. "His quiet demeanor and easy smile made a positive impact on those lucky enough to meet him. His passion for deep barrels and his unquenchable wanderlust led him to explore points beyond to get even deeper. Mikala shared the experience with his amazing POV images letting many of his share the feeling even though we lacked his mastery of tube riding. Mikala held the secret spots close and always respected the locals and only sharing the experience with his trusted group of friends."