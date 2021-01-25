Super Bowl: Tom Brady's 10th Appearance Sparks Wild Reactions on Social Media

Tom Brady has done it again. On Sunday night, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-27 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game and will play in Super Bowl LV. The 43-year old quarterback is heading to his 10th Super Bowl and on the verge of winning his seventh title.

"It's been a great journey thus far," Brady said after the game, as reported by ESPN. "We put the work in, and a lot of guys embraced everything. ...They worked really hard to get to this point. It's a tough game. Had a few tough games in a row. Next one will be really tough, too. But we know what we're playing for. We got two weeks to prepare. It's going to be a great opponent.."

This will be the first time the Bucs will be in the Super Bowl since the 2002 season when they were led by then-head coach Jon Gruden, safety John Lynch and linebacker Derrick Brooks. During that season, Brady was in his second year as a starter for the New England Patriots, and the team missed the playoffs. Now, Brady has gotten to Bucs to their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Scroll down to see social media reaction to Brady reaching the Super Bowl again.