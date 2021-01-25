Super Bowl: Tom Brady's 10th Appearance Sparks Wild Reactions on Social Media
Tom Brady has done it again. On Sunday night, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-27 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game and will play in Super Bowl LV. The 43-year old quarterback is heading to his 10th Super Bowl and on the verge of winning his seventh title.
"It's been a great journey thus far," Brady said after the game, as reported by ESPN. "We put the work in, and a lot of guys embraced everything. ...They worked really hard to get to this point. It's a tough game. Had a few tough games in a row. Next one will be really tough, too. But we know what we're playing for. We got two weeks to prepare. It's going to be a great opponent.."
This will be the first time the Bucs will be in the Super Bowl since the 2002 season when they were led by then-head coach Jon Gruden, safety John Lynch and linebacker Derrick Brooks. During that season, Brady was in his second year as a starter for the New England Patriots, and the team missed the playoffs. Now, Brady has gotten to Bucs to their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Scroll down to see social media reaction to Brady reaching the Super Bowl again.
🏈Bucs win the NFC Championship.
🏈Tampa becomes the first team in 55 years to play a home Super Bowl.
🏈Tom Brady is now going to his 10th Super Bowl - 10th! - a record that always will stand.
🏈And as a kicker, Brady collects a half-million dollar incentive for doing it.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2021
Brady solidified his legacy after the win on Sunday. The Bucs will be playing on their home field for the Super Bowl, Brady will be playing in the big game 10 times, and for the icing on the cake, he will get an extra $500,000.prevnext
Just absurd what Tom Brady has accomplished in his career.
Undisputed greatest of all time.
Not even remotely debatable.
Unreal. pic.twitter.com/eaqgW2dEyb— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 24, 2021
Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt has nothing but respect for Brady. He believes that no other player in NFL history is better than Brady as he has essentially put together two Hall of Fame careers.prevnext
Tom Brady has now tied both Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers with 1 NFC championship @betsstats pic.twitter.com/w8H1kGIyeX— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2021
Tom Brady has won nine AFC Championships before winning his first NFC title on Sunday night. He now has just as many NFC titles as Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, and both of those quarterbacks have been playing in the conference for over 15 years.prevnext
ME, SOON AFTER TOM BRADY PULLED OFF BEATING AARON RODGERS AT LAMBEAU TO GET TO HIS TENTH SUPER BOWL.pic.twitter.com/xsPVMLJw8M— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 25, 2021
Skip Bayless is very happy for Brady. However, some of Bayless' followers weren't too impressed. One follower wrote: "Brady threw 3 picks and got a call at the end of the game that hadn't been called all game long. As blatant as it was the one that was picked by Tampa was blatant holding and should have been called. Funny how the refs swallow the whistle until it means something to Brady."prevnext
TOM BRADY JUST BEAT DREW BREES AND AARON RODGERS ON THE ROAD TO GET TO THE SUPER BOWL.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 24, 2021
Not only has Brady now won as many NFC Championships as Brees and Rodgers, but he also beat both players to reach the big game this season. Granted, it was a team effort and Brady didn't have his best performance on Sunday, but Brady is a big reason why the Bucs turned things around after a rough 2019 season.prevnext
Bill Belichick watching Tom Brady go to the Super Bowl without him pic.twitter.com/UWO8j3RgfT— Big Mike NYC (@MiaFins1) January 25, 2021
Many thought that Brady wouldn't be the same player without Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. It turns out that Brady is going to the big game while Belichick and the Patriots are sitting at home as they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.prevnext
Not so fast Tom Brady. You’re not the GOAT until you win 16 championships... pic.twitter.com/OWsMIMzB1k— The Wrestling Pastor (@WrestlingPastor) January 25, 2021
Brady may win his seventh championship in a couple of weeks, but he has a long way to go to get to Ric Flair. The 16-time world champion is a legend in the pro wrestling world and is beloved by many NFL players. But with the way Brady is playing, he won't retire until he's 60, which gives him plenty of time to catch Flair.prev