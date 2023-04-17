Super Bowl Quarterback to Sign $255 Million Contract Extension

One NFL team just gave its star quarterback a lot of money. On Monday the Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed on a five-year contract extension through the 2028 season. According to ESPN, the five-year deal is worth $255 million, including $179.304 million guaranteed. Hurts' new contract is the biggest total deal in NFL history.

This comes after Hurts led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in February. The team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game, but Hurts had a strong performance, throwing for 304 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 70 yards and three scores. Hurts finished the 2022 regular season with 3,701 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, making him a finalist for the NFL MVP award.

"The thing with Jalen that I'm so optimistic about is he's just got this incredible – I'm not telling you anything you don't know here, but seeing him virtually every day, he's got an incredible passion for being phenomenal," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said recently at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, per the team's official website. "You see that in the great ones. We all know in other sports and with certain quarterbacks in this league, you can define them by their obsession with detail and work ethic."

"We always knew Jalen was talented, had a very live arm that we thought was discounted in college because he was such a great runner, and his character was always considered great, but maybe the advantage we had was we really respected his ability to throw the football and that that would improve based on tremendous work ethic."

Hurts, 24, was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He became the full-time starter in 2021 and finished the season with 3,144 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 784 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. 2022 was Hurts' breakout season as he was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team along with leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Hurts joins the Eagles after a successful college football career. He played at Alabama and Oklahoma and won multiple awards, including leading Alabama to a national title in 2017.