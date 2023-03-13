Las Vegas Raiders Sign Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Following Derek Carr's Departure

The Las Vegas Raiders have found their new starting quarterback. According to Diana Russini and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders are signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $67.5 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed. He will be reunited with head coach Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots when Garoppolo was the backup QB for Tom Brady for three seasons.

This move comes after the Raiders released longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr in February. Carr has signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints after spending nine seasons with the Raiders. Garoppolo comes to the Raiders after spending nearly six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo, 31, was selected in the second round by the Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft. During his time in New England, Garoppolo helped the team win two Super Bowls. On Oct. 31, 2017, the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the 49ers in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in six games for the 49ers that year and finished with 1,560 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. In 2018, Garoppolo only played in three games because he missed the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

In 2019, Garoppolo had a breakout season, throwing for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, but the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. This past season, Garoppolo played in 10 games before going down with a foot injury. Brock Purdy took his place and led the 49ers to an NFC Championship appearance. In his career, Garoppolo has posted a 40-17 record while throwing for 14,289 yards, 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions with a 99.6 passer rating.

One of the biggest setbacks for Garoppolo is injuries. During his time in San Francisco, Garoppolo missed 30 games because he injured his knee, thumb, ankle and shoulder. Originally, Trey Lance was set to be the 49ers' starter for the 2022 season a season-ending ankle injury caused Garoppolo to take over. Garoppolo now takes over a Raiders team that hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2016 season and hasn't played in a Super Bowl since 2002.