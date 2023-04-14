Six-Time Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in NFL

A talented NFL defensive lineman is calling it a career. On Friday, Gerald McCoy went to Twitter to announce his retirement after playing 11 seasons in the league. McCoy posted a video that included highlights of his draft day as well as him hanging up her jersey and cleats.

McCoy, 35, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the majority of his career and also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders. He did not play last year after playing only one game for the Raiders in 2021 due to a season-ending knee injury.

The Buccaneers selected McCoy No. 3 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, McCoy recorded 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two force fumbles and five passes defended in 13 games. In 2012, McCoy was named to his first Pro Bowl after registering 20 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and two passes defended. The following year, McCoy was named to his second Pro Bowl and selected to the All-Pro First Team after tallying 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and four passes defended.

During his time with the Buccaneers, McCoy was named to the Pro Bowl for six consecutive years (2012-2017). His final season with the Buccaneers was in 2018, and he recorded 28 tackles, six tackles for loss and six sacks in 14 games. He was released by the Buccaneers in May 2019 but signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers the following month. McCoy played in 16 for the Panthers during the 2019 season and registered 37 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. In March 2020, McCoy signed a three-year contract with the Cowboys. He would not play a game with the team, though, as he was released by the team in August after rupturing his quadriceps in practice.

In his career, registered 334 tackles, 86 tackles for loss, 59.5 sacks and 24 passes defended. Along with being named to the Pro Bowl six times, McCoy was also selected to the All-Pro Team three times. Before joining the NFL, McCoy was a standout defensive tackle at the University of Oklahoma. During his time with the Sooners, McCoy was named to the All-Big 12 First Team twice and the All-America First Team twice.