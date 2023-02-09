Super Bowl Halftime Show Producer Gives Update on Rihanna's Upcoming Performance

Rihanna is getting ready to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, and many fans are wondering what songs will she perform and who will be on stage with her. Billboard recently spoke to the show's executive producer Jesse Collins and President of Jesse Collins Entertainment, Dionne Harmon, and they teased what to expect from the performance.

"She's working hard […] It's going to be a halftime show like none other," Collins told Billboard at the Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 10. while adding that he hopes that Rihanna performs "all" her major hits.

Harmon went on to say that she's "excited for the "music, fashion, glamour" of Rihanna's performance while adding, "Maybe she can just take over the whole game." Rihanna, 34, will headline the Super Bowl halftime show which is sponsored by Apple Music and produced by DPS and Roc Nation. This will be the first performance for Rihanna in five years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, said in a statement in September. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

"Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said. "We're excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show."

In November, Rihanna spoke to the Associated Press about returning to the state for Super Bowl 2023. "If I'm going to leave my baby, I'm going to leave my baby for something special," she said while also stating that "It was now or never for me." Rihanna has not released a new album since Anti in 2016. But last year, the multi-time Grammy winner released the song "Lift Me Up" for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and the single has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Orginal Song.