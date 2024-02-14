Why Alyssa Milano Is Being Criticized for Going to the Super Bowl

Alyssa Milano took some serious criticism on Sunday when she revealed she attended the 2024 Super Bowl, despite asking fans to donate to her son's baseball team just last month. The actress posted a photo of herself and her 12-year-old son Milo sitting a few rows behind the endzone at Super Bowl LVIII, where tickets cost at least $2,000. This made fans furious after Milano posted a fundraising link for Milo's baseball team to take a trip to New York in January.

Milano captioned Sunday's post "My buddy," with the hashtags "mother son love," "mother son bond" and "Super Bowl." Commenters were incredulous, noting that the cheapest Super Bowl tickets cost $2,000 and those had to be won via lottery, according to a report by CBS News. When purchasing through TicketMaster, the cheapest tickets were $6,500, and fans speculated that Milano's perspective did not show particularly cheap seats. However, some defenders pointed out that Super Bowl tickets are given away as a perk, and it's possible that Milano was given the tickets directly.

Still, that didn't stop fans from revisiting their indignation over Milano's solicitation last month. On Jan. 25, she posted a link to a GoFundMe campaign for her son's baseball team, which was raising money so that they could visit the Major League Baseball Hall of. Fame in Cooperstown, New York. They were seeking $10,000, and many fans figured that Milano could afford that herself after starring in Charmed, Who's the Boss and plenty of other TV shows and movies. Some even pointed to articles online estimating Milano's net worth at $10 million.

Milano responded to the backlash in another post the following day. She wrote: "I'm getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son's baseball team. I've paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can't afford monthly dues. The kids also do fundraising themselves – car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You've made things easier for these boys and their families."

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

In spite of the complaints, the GoFundMe campaign that Milano posted surpassed its fundraising goal by quite a bit. The actress has not responded to the outrage since Jan. 26.