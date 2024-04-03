Yo Gotti's Net Worth Revealed

Rapper Yo Gotti is worth an estimated $100 million according to an analysis by Forbes, and he is hoping to raise that number even higher. The 42-year-old is best known for his breakout single "Down in the DM," but he has his hands in plenty of other ventures – both in the music industry and outside of it. He talked about his slow but relentless climb to success in an interview with Forbes published at the end of February.

Yo Gotti is the stage name for Mario Sentell Giden Mims, born in Memphis, Tennessee on May 19, 1981. He released his first full-length album at the age of 15 and began making connections with other local artists. After four more self-released records, his major label debut, Live From the Kitchen, came out in January of 2012. However, still unsatisfied, he left RCA Records and Polo Grounds Music to found his own label, CMG – originally known as Cocaine Muzik Group, later rebranded to Collective Music Group.

The label was one of the first signs of a major turnaround for Gotti, who signed other Tennesee-based hip hop acts and helped them grow. Some of his biggest success stories include Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, GloRilla, EST Gee and Mozzy. Gotti told Forbes that he had Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson to thank for CMG's name change, explaining that Jackson had advised him to keep things more corporate. He said: "If you know 50, he'll volunteer information if he likes you."

Gotti's own music has hit some major peaks over the last decade or so, with memorable songs like "Act Right," "King S-" and "Cold Blood" standing out. As mentioned above, "Down in the DM" featuring Nicki Minaj is probably his most iconic song to date, thanks in large part to its presence in ads for FanDuel. He and Minaj later reunited on "Rake It Up."

Outside of the music industry, Gotti has a diverse portfolio. He reportedly owns a minority stake in the Major League Soccer team D.C. United, and he is the owner of a restaurant in Memphis called Prive. He told Forbes: "If I never wrote another rap again, I'm financially straight. My whole career, I was set up for that."

Still, Gotti is not exactly frugal, according to his interviewer. His wealth was apparent in his 10,000-square-foot home in Malibu, where he showed off a massive collection of watches and luxury cars. He is also not resting on his laurels or taking anything for granted. He explained that, after dropping out of college, he is now taking business classes at UCLA.

"I may want to buy a company or acquire another com­pany," he said. "So I'm making sure I'm supertight – and understand the language and the verbiage myself other than listening." When discussing the possibility of selling the rights to his music catalog, he added: "It's not that cut and dried. I'm beyond transactional thinking. I'm thinking of real generational wealth. How will we have this money forever, like [the Walton family of] Walmart?"