Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Cut by Team After One Season

A Super Bowl champion quarterback is now looking for a new NFL team. On Monday, the Washington Commanders announced they have released Carson Wentz after one season. Wentz can sign with any team before the start of free agency since he was cut. This comes after a disappointing 2022 season when Wentz threw for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions with an 80.2 passer rating in eight games.

Wentnz only played half the 2022 season because he suffered a finger injury in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. He returned to action on Dec. 24 and started the next two games. In the Commanders' final game of the season, Wentz was named the third-string quarterback. The 30-year-old joined the Commanders via trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Carson Wentz has been released by the Commanders pic.twitter.com/iaeRLEIVjv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2023

During the 2022 season, Wentz talked about his career being a wild ride. "My career has been a whirlwind," he said, per USA Today. "I'll tell you that much." Wentz played for the Colts in 2021 and threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions with a 94.6 passer rating. He joined the Colts after spending his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During his time in Philadelphia, Wentz had a breakout season in 2017, throwing for 33 touchdowns in 13 games. However, he suffered a knee injury late in the season and miss the entire year. Nick Foles took over as QB and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title.

It's possible Wentz could sign with the Carolina Panthers for the 2023 season. Frank Reich was recently hired as the head coach and has a strong relationship with Wentz as he was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles and head coach of the Colts. Last year, Reich spoke to reporters about how he felt about Wentz.

"I love the guy," Reich said, per Sports Illustrated. "I really do, and I think he's a really good quarterback. I think he's going to play really well for the Commanders. We as an organization thought highly of Carson in a lot of ways; obviously, we traded for him. Sometimes you can't explain everything. You want to, but you just have to make a move you think is right."