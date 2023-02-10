Super Bowl 2023: Tony Gonzalez Reveals Key to Chiefs Winning Second Title in Four Years (Exclusive)

Tony Gonzalez was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs for 12 seasons and became one of the best tight ends in NFL history. It's clear that the 46-year-old is pulling for the Chiefs when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Gonzalez explained the one player who could determine if the Chiefs win a second Super Bowl title in four seasons.

"I believe the key to the game though is if they can get Isiah Pacheco, the rookie running back, they can get him going, and maybe get him around 50, 60 yards," Gonzalez exclusively told PopCulture. "If he has that 50, 60-yard day, that means they're doing some stuff on the ground, and I think they'll be able to control the outcome of the game a lot better with that. But Patrick Mahomes, he's got to play, he's got to do what Patrick Mahomes does, and that's go out there and be an MVP. If they win, obviously he's going to be MVP of the game. He's going to have to do that magic stuff that he's been doing all year, and I see no reason why he can't do it."

Mahomes just won his second NFL MVP award in just five seasons, so he gives the Chiefs a chance to earn a win against the Eagles. But Gonzalez knows that Philadelphia presents a difficult challenge for Kansas City. "They're going to have to play a great game," Gonzalez added. "Philly looks just stacked to me. We called both their games this year, had the Chiefs, and we had Philly later in the year. With looking at Philly, offense, defense, it seems like they have no weaknesses. And so for Kansas City to go out there and win, I got to believe they're going to have to obviously put up some points. And they can. I don't think there's anybody better in the league than Patrick Mahomes, and that combination of him and Travis Kelce, Pacheco on offense."

Chiefs and Eagles fans will be stressed during the game, which is why Gonzalez has partnered with Bayer Asprin to raise awareness about heart health and risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Bayer Asprin is showing up for fans by encouraging them to go to CheckYourHeartRisks.com to asses their potential risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease and understand the steps they can take to keep their heart healthy.

"It's important to me, my mother has heart issues, my grandmother, who's still alive at 104, has heart issues, my aunt has heart issues, so it runs in my family," Gonzalez said. "I spoke to my mom last night, I asked her what's part of her regimen and she said she takes Bayer Aspirin, one in the morning and one at night. She's been doing that for a long time, same thing with my grandmother and my aunt. It's something that might affect me in the future, so to bring awareness to it, I think it's great."