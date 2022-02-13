Super Bowl 2022: Rams Star Odell Beckham Jr.’s Special Diamond Cleats Carry Hefty Price Tag

Odell Beckham Jr. will be wearing some very expensive cleats during Super Bowl LVI. According to TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver has teamed up with “The Shoe Surgeon” Dominic Claimborne in Los Angeles and Jason of Beverly Hills to create “the most expensive cleat ever” for Beckham to wear tonight. The custom cleats cost $200,000 and feature diamonds in them.

TMZ Sports spoke to Cliamborne, and he said the cleats feature yellow gold and 1,494 round white diamonds on the Nike swoosh sign. “I was making cleats for Jalen and a few other guys,” he said. “But this year Jalen hit me … game one of the playoffs and then Odell hit me.” “We just knew we were going to work together. And it just happened to be on the biggest stage for the sport.”

Beckham, 29, joined the Rams halfway through the 2021 season after being released by the Cleveland Browns. In his eight games with the Rams, Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. Earlier this month, Beckham, who started his career with the New York Giants, talked about his journey to playing in his first Super Bowl.

“It’s been tough. It’s a been a rough – since 2017, shattering your ankle, busting your ass, coming back time and time again and things just never went the way that I would like,” Beckham said during a video conference with reporters, per the Rams’ official website. “Like I keep talking about, it was just that faith, staying down, staying prayed up, never doubting or not believing in yourself, that makes this very special for me to have an opportunity to play in a Super Bowl. You sacrifice it all just for these moments.”

Along with playing in the biggest game of his career, Beckham is waiting for the birth of his first child. “I don’t need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing,” Beckham said, per the New York Post. “I think God has a different plan. I don’t need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I’m on watch.” In his career, Beckham has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro Team twice. He was also named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.