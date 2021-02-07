Peyton Manning: Super Bowl Commercial Unites QB With All-Stars for Michelob Ultra

✖

Michelob Ultra came in with a star-studded lineup for its Super Bowl commercial, and Peyton Manning wasn't left out. For the first time, the Super Bowl will be free to watch online. The Anheuser-Busch company was able to track down some of the country’s most prominent athletes to take part in a 60-second spot that emphasized its “Happy” moniker. Produced by Wieden+Kennedy New York, the commercial featured Peyton Manning, Serena Williams, Brooks Koepka, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler and Alex Morgan all demonstrating various off-the-field activities.

The beer has largely been associated in the world of sports due to its low calories at just 95 and only 2.6 carbs. That’s why the advertisement lined up some of the biggest sports stars taking put in various activities outside of their respective sport to show how Michelob Ultra satisfies even the world-class athletes. Williams is seen dancing and singing along with some friends, Davis is playing chess with his father along with video games, and Koepka is at a pizza party. Likewise, Manning is at a bar with his friends playing darts, and Morgan is playing ping pong. The commercial poses a question towards the end, “Are you happy because you win, or do you win because you’re happy?” This goes into the ad’s overall message, “It’s only worth it if you enjoy it.” Throughout the minute-long promotion, A Tribe Called Quest’s “Can I Kick It” is heard playing as the soundtrack.

“Enjoying the moments along the journey is as important as the journey itself,” VP of marketing for Michelob Ultra, Ricardo Marques, explained in a statement. He said that’s what he hopes viewers take away from the commercial as they see some of their favorite athletes demonstrating that “joy and happiness are not a distraction” but more so a key ingredient to winning both at the highest level and in everyday life. Ultra will also have a second ad running during the Super Bowl.

Altogether, Anheuser-Busch will feature two Ultra spots to go along with two Bud Light promotions and a general all-encompassing ad. This event will mark the first time in 37 years that Budweiser will not be represented with its own advertisement.

Super Bowl LV saw the reigning champions, Kansas City, taking on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in what was the first-ever Super Bowl to be hosted by one of the teams playing as the Buccaneers were in familiar confines at Raymond James Stadium.