Super Bowl 2021: Every Single Movie and TV Trailer That Aired During the Game

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the year. Yes, the game is important, but viewers love seeing trailers for upcoming movies and TV shows. The 2021 Super Bowl didn't disappoint as several big-budget films release trailers for the big game, which could lead to a big summer for the movie industry.

One of the trailers that aired was F9, the latest installment to the Fast and Furious franchise. The film was set to be released last year but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “One of the compelling aspects of Fast is this backstory that we were introduced to literally 20 years ago, and that always has had its cloak of obscurity," Vin Diesel told Entertainment Weekly in January. "We always wanted to know a bit more about the origins. And I think that a franchise has to earn the right to go back in-depth into a backstory, and I hope Fast & Furious has done just that. I feel like the instinct or desire to go into the backstory, almost the origin story, was something compelling for everybody." Scroll down to see all the movie and TV trailers aired at the Super Bowl.