Super Bowl 2021: Every Single Movie and TV Trailer That Aired During the Game
The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the year. Yes, the game is important, but viewers love seeing trailers for upcoming movies and TV shows. The 2021 Super Bowl didn't disappoint as several big-budget films release trailers for the big game, which could lead to a big summer for the movie industry.
One of the trailers that aired was F9, the latest installment to the Fast and Furious franchise. The film was set to be released last year but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “One of the compelling aspects of Fast is this backstory that we were introduced to literally 20 years ago, and that always has had its cloak of obscurity," Vin Diesel told Entertainment Weekly in January. "We always wanted to know a bit more about the origins. And I think that a franchise has to earn the right to go back in-depth into a backstory, and I hope Fast & Furious has done just that. I feel like the instinct or desire to go into the backstory, almost the origin story, was something compelling for everybody." Scroll down to see all the movie and TV trailers aired at the Super Bowl.
'F9'
This is one of the most anticipated movies in 2021. F9 stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyreese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. It's set to hit theaters on May 28.prevnext
'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'
The new Marvel television miniseries will start streaming on Disney+ Mar. 19 and will have six episodes. The events of the series will take place after Avengers: Endgame and will star Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.prevnext
'Raya and the Last Dragon'
This Disney animated film will be released on March 5 and will stream on Disney+. Raya and the Last Dragon tells the story of Raya, a warrior princess who goes on a search for the last dragon to restore peace to Kumandra.prevnext
'Coming 2 America'
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles from Coming to America for the sequel. Coming 2 America is set to be on Prime Video March 5 and will also star Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones.prevnext
'Old'
From the mind of M. Night Shyamalan comes a physiological thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the beach they are relaxing for a few hours makes them age rapidly. Old will be released in theaters on Jul. 23.prevnext
'Nobody'
Bob Odenkirk kicks some serious butt in this action movie. Nobody tells the story of a man who declines to defend himself or his family after two men break into his home. This ignites him to awaken some suppressed skills and some dark secrets when it comes to his past.prevnext
'Clarice'
The new series for CBS is based on the best-selling novel The Silence of the Lambs. Clarice stars Rebecca Breeds as the title character, and she pursues serial murderers and sexual predators while dealing with the political world in Washington D.C.prev