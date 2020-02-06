Super Bowl 2020: See What Went Down at Rob Gronkowski’s Epic Miami Party

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski turned heads during the season when he revealed that he would not be returning to the field to help out Tom Brady and co. He didn’t have plans of making a late-season appearance and helping his former teammates reach the Big Game. Instead, Gronk had bigger plans.

The recent retiree revealed in mid-November that he would be hosting his very first Super Bowl party. “Gronk Beach,” as it was known, would be the destination for those that wanted to party with the former tight end.

Gronk is one of the biggest personalities in NFL history, so there was a certain expectation for a party bearing his name. The fans couldn’t wait to see the end result, both in person and on Instagram. They were not disappointed by a party that involved dancing, drinks, and shirtless Gronkowski brothers.

“I may not be playing the game this year, but I will still be going to Miami and I’m going to be debuting my very own music festival and its Gronk Beach,” Gronkowski said, per Fox News. “I mean, you can’t ask for any other situation that better than that. Bring some wildness, some fun, to bring a music festival to Miami and not just on top of Miami, at the Super Bowl. It’s really never been done like that before.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordie Gronk (@gordiegronk) on Feb 4, 2020 at 2:40pm PST

Fans of Gronkowski went to the party in Miami expecting a show, and they were greeted by something that exceeded their expectations. Yes, the music was loud and the drinks were plentiful, staying on brand, but there were several other factors in play that made Gronk Beach special.

One example was the amount of time that Gronkowski spent on stage or with his fans. According to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Charlotte Wilder, the former tight end did not drink as much as expected. Instead, he danced around on stage or interacted with fans while taking selfies. By Wilder’s assessment, this lasted for five straight hours. Gronkowski didn’t disappear; he just remained with his partygoers.

Gronk Beach is not for the weak! @RobGronkowski and his girlfriend @camillekostek tending bar at @SailorJerry Savage Apple Bar.



Photo credit: World Red Eye pic.twitter.com/ZDBJZK8hEg — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) February 2, 2020

Drinks, drinks, and more drinks were served at Gronk Beach. The former NFL tight end loves to party, and the fans were on hand to help him have a great time. This meant that they would be wanting to get some alcohol in their systems prior to hitting the dance floor.

Some of the fans that headed to purchase some alcohol were greeted by the sight of Gronkowski and Kostek tending bar. They were serving drinks to those in attendance and making sure that everyone was having a good time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flo Rida Official (@official_flo) on Feb 2, 2020 at 8:02am PST

Every Super Bowl party needs a fitting soundtrack, and Gronkowski went out of his way to provide just that. The former tight end brought in musical guests to fire up the crowd, including Flo-Rida and Diplo. They performed while Gronkowski and others fired t-shirts into the crowd.

This isn’t the first time that Flo-Rida and Gronkowski have partnered together. The prolific rapper also attended the Gronk cruise in 2016 that traveled to the Bahamas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Feb 3, 2020 at 3:39pm PST

Gronkowski wanted to make his mark on the party scene, and he achieved that goal with Gronk Beach. He also turned heads with some unique clothing choices. The former NFL star showed up to his party in bright shorts, a fanny pack, and a custom Gronk vest made by Wrangler.

Granted, Gronkowski’s torso did not remain covered. He ripped off the vest, as well as his shirt, to show that he is still in tip-top shape. He then proceeded to toss the vest into the crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Feb 4, 2020 at 6:40am PST

Gronkowski made it clear early on that he wanted to bring some wildness to Miami, and he proved this to be true with his party. He made sure that Gronk Beach was stocked with drinks and everything that would make the event last and be memorable. Gronkowski even brought a very unique vending machine to his party.

“Of course Gronk Beach called for @officialpureromance machine, making people feel good!” the former tight end wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Feb 3, 2020 at 8:51pm PST

Gronk Beach certainly drew attention for the music and festivities that took place, but there were some quieter moments documented by Camille Kostek. She took some photos with Gronkowski and his former coach. An impressive feat considering that Belichick is not a fan of social media.

“The moment after Bill asked me if this was for my Insta snap or Snap face #truestory @gronkbeach,” Kostek wrote in the caption of her photo. The “Insta snap” referenced a comment previously made by Belichick when he was discussing Antonio Brown secretly filming the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room after a victory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Feb 4, 2020 at 2:37pm PST

Considering that Gronkowski was the one putting the party on in Miami, it was expected that there would be some big stars in attendance for Gronk Beach. The guest list did not disappoint.

As one photo showed, there were several big names in attendance. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Lions head coach Matt Patricia, and WWE star Triple H all showed up for the party.

(Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Wrangler)