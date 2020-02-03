Super Bowl 2020: What Time Is the Halftime Show With Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

The Super Bowl is a massive cultural event that extends well beyond the realm of sports. In fact, many fans are hoping to tune in for the halftime show, the commercials and nothing else. For those that want to watch Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at Super Bowl LIV, here is how.

Shakira and Lopez will take the stage at halftime, but in the fickle world of football, there is no exact time in place. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, so the best guess out there is that halftime will begin around 8 p.m. ET, and run any where from 15 to 20 minutes.

This means that those who really want to see the televised concert live should probably tune in a little sooner, just to be safe. The Super Bowl halftime will come whenever the clock reaches the halfway mark. With teams of this stature facing off, that could come early or late depending on how things shake out.

Whatever the case, viewers will want to keep their TVs tuned to the game. There are many ways to watch this year, primarily by tuning in to Fox — the network broadcasting this year’s game. Even for cable cutters, Fox can be accessed with an HD antenna in most areas, so fans may want to explore that option before shelling out to stream the big game.

Those that do want to watch online have more options than ever. So-called “skinny TV packages” such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo TV will all give you access to Super Bowl LIV thanks to Fox Sports. The game can also be streamed on Foxsports.com, or through the Fox Sports app on any supported device.

This year’s halftime show is packed, with Lopez and Shakira performing two entirely different sets. Last month, Lopez told CBS This Morning that the two women are preparing separately.

“We’re not rehearsing together, she’s doing her show, I’m doing my show,” she said. “But we’re going to do something together, for sure.”

Lopez also added that Spanish-speaking fans of the two singers would not be disappointed, but there would be plenty of English-language tracks for the rest of the audience as well.

“It’s in Miami, and we’re both Latin artists, we bring that flavor, and that’s going to be exciting and a new thing that hasn’t been on any other Super Bowl,” she said.

Shakira echoed this sentiment in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying that she and Lopez are bringing some much-needed Latino representation to this massive TV event.

“This time, it’s representing the Latinos who have struggled so much in the U.S. and who I think are going to find an important space now, feeling represented on that very important stage,” she said.

Super Bowl LIV begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage