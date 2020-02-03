Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Francisco 49ers and Social Media Goes Wild

Super Bowl LIV is in the books and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. It’s the Chiefs’ first championship since 1970 and it’s head coach And Reid’s first title.

The Chiefs looked down and out at one point as they were trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter. However, one would say the Chiefs had the 49ers right where they wanted them because they were able to rally back thanks to two touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes and rushing TD from Damien Williams.

Kansas City just missed out on reaching the Super Bowl last year, losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game. That is not the case this year as they are the No. 1 professional football team in the world. And based on how the team looks for next season, they could return for Super Bowl LV.

Here’s a look at social media reacting to the Chiefs Super Bowl win.

We Did It

WE DID IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/PRnlfliu5s — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

It took half the century to do it, but the Chiefs are back on top of the football world. They were one of the best teams in the league all season long and they took their play to the next level during the playoffs.

This one’s for Andy

Shoutout to Andy Reid. He finally won THE BIG ONE. pic.twitter.com/ZSXKZkaSlh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 3, 2020

After being criticized for not being able to win the big game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid finally gets his Super Bowl ring. He was going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame no matter what happened tonight, but now he has solidified his place in Canton, Ohio.

Mahomes making History

The Kansas City Chiefs are your #SuperBowl champions, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in a close and hard-fought game. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the youngest player to ever win both an NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl title. https://t.co/UsOXROhcjL pic.twitter.com/MNDAOn6Yp0 — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes continues to re-write the history books with the win on Sunday. He’s now the youngest player to win the NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl. Are we about to see Mahomes be the next Tom Brady?

Donovan McNabb weighs in

So happy for my guy. Well deserved for the @Chiefs. Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend & dad. pic.twitter.com/GRGR28FgeV — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 3, 2020

Former Philadelphia Eagles QB Donovan McNabb was at Super Bowl LIV and he was there to support Reid. McNabb and Reid reached the Super Bowl in 2005 but came up short as they fell to the New England Patriots.

Patrick Mahomes reacts

It’s clear Mahomes is very happy about winning the Super Bowl. As it was mentioned, the future is bright for him despite already winning a title and MVP award. Mahomes is quickly becoming the face of the NFL.

Andy Reid is Excited

HOW

‘BOUT

THOSE

CHIEEEEEEEEEEFS?!?! pic.twitter.com/nIBNc1ILKr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Andy Reid is happy for his players, coaches fans and the Kansas City area. Reid could call it a career since he has nothing left to prove, but it looks like he’s having a lot of fun and he wants another ring.

Crazy Game

What a crazy game!! I think I had three heart attacks! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hrrlJI3CG0 — DrMarioPepper (@DrMarioPepper) February 3, 2020

This fan was having a hard time keeping calm. Because of how the game was going. It looked like the Chiefs were going to lose, but Mahomes and the Chiefs offense was able to get things going in the fourth quarter and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

MVP Mahomes

Mahomes did not have his best game, but he was able to make plays when the Chiefs needed him to. With his 286 passing yards and two touchdowns, Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP. Life is really good for the Chiefs superstar player.