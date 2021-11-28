‘Sunday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Browns vs. Ravens

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and it’s now time for NFL teams to turn it up a notch with the regular season ending in six weeks. Two teams that are looking to secure playoff spots — the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens — will battle tonight in the Week 12 edition of Sunday Night Football. The game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, the NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Browns (6-5) need a win as they are a half-game out of the final spot in the AFC playoffs. They look to keep the momentum going after earning a 13-10 victory over the Detroit Lions this week. The Browns got some good news this week as they activated running back Kareem Hunt from injured reserve. Before missing five games, Hunt was having a strong season, rushing for 361 yards and five touchdowns while playing behind star running back Nick Chubb.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kareem just energy-wise and that spark he comes in with and plays with, I think that is an extremely vital part for us,” QB Baker Mayfield said, per the Browns’ official website. “When it comes to the explosive portion of our offense, we have been missing that with him, as well. Some of the shotgun plays with him coming out of the backfield, whether it is run or pass, he is a key part of our offense.”

The Ravens (7-3) have the lead in the AFC North and have the second-best record in the AFC. And like the Browns, the Ravens are coming off a three-point win, taking down the Chicago Bears 16-13. They will have a major boost tonight as star quarterback Lamar Jackon returns after missing last week’s game with an illness.

“I have no clue [what happened],” Jackson said when talking about the illness to reporters, per the Ravens’ official website. “I just got fatigued, was catching little chills, was out of it. … I was trying to rest, trying to recover and get all the way better and I’m just sweating in my sleep.” So far this season, Jackson has completed 64% of his passes for 2,447 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 93.1 quarterback rating.