‘Sunday Night Football’: Time Channel and How to Watch Bills vs. Chiefs

NFL fans will see a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game tonight. The Buffalo Bills will battle the Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 5 edition of Sunday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Bills are picking up where they left off last season. After losing the season opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills have won their last three games to take a big lead in the AFC East standings. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having a solid start to the season, completing 63.1% of his passes while throwing for 1,055 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions with a 96.4 QB rating. And while Allen would love to beat the Chiefs, he’s not making it a bigger deal than it should be despite the Chiefs preventing the Bills from reaching the Super Bowl.

“That’s our job, Allen said when speaking to the media this week. “We’re in the entertainment business, that’s the narrative that sticks with it and as players, we understand that. But like I alluded to earlier, it’s Week 5. Whether we win or lose, we’re not going to let this game define who we are. We’re going to have to keep learning and keep growing as the season goes on. But it is the biggest game because it’s the next one. All of our attention is focused on this one.”

The Chiefs are not having the best start to the year, winning just two of their first four games. However, Patrick Mahomes is not the reason for the team’s struggles, throwing for 1,218 and 12 touchdowns in the first four games of the year.

“We haven’t lost games in a row like this I don’t think the entire time I started for the Chiefs, so definitely a different feeling, Mahomes said on The Drive on 610 Sports Radio earlier this month. I think guys are ready for the challenge. We played two games that we felt like we should’ve won that we lost. It’s just about execution.”