Bears Coach Matt Nagy Responds to Report of Him Getting Fired After Thanksgiving Day Game

Matt Nagy is not worried about reports of him getting fired. On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears head coach spoke to the media about a report that he has been informed he would be fired after the team’s game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Nagy said he has not talked to the Bears about his job status.

“That is not accurate,” Nagy said per ESPN. The report came from Patch.com, which said he would be let go after the game. “I have great communication with ownership, with George (McCaskey), (President) Ted (Phillips) and (general manager) Ryan (Pace), but I have not had any discussions,” Nagy said. “We have not talked this week, and that was scheduled. We have constant communication — I always think it’s good and healthy — and we stayed on course with the bye week, and with the short turnaround with game prep, we have not (talked).”

The Bears have lost five consecutive games and are going back to Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback. Rookie QB Justin Fields suffered injured ribs in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and will return to the starting lineup once he’s healthy. During the game, Bears fans were chanting “Fire Nagy” as they have been frustrated with the head coach for the last couple of seasons.

“The defense, I thought, swarmed all day long,” Nagy said about Sunday’s game, per the team’s official website, “did what they had to do with the tackles and the sacks. But in the end, I know that they’re frustrated because of not being able to close that game and finish the game. You’ve got to finish. You’ve got to be able to end the games, close them out. In the end, it’s situational football. You have the lead in two games to be able to close it out and win both of those games and we didn’t do that.”

The good news for the Bears is they are facing a Lions team who has yet to win a game. But the Lions have been playing better football, earning a 16-16 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 and losing to the Cleveland Browns 13-10 this past weekend. The Bears are only two games out of the final spot in the playoffs, which belongs to the New Orleans Saints.