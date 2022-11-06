Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Titans vs Chiefs

Two of the top teams in the AFC will go head-to-head tonight. The Tennessee Titans will battle the Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 9 edition of Sunday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App and NFL+ on mobile.

The Titans (5-2) are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. After suffering tough losses to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills to start the season, Tennessee has won their last five games and a big for their success is running back Derrick Henry. In the team's seven games, Henry has rushed for 755 yards and seven touchdowns, and his production has led to him being named AFC Player of the Month for November.

But one thing to watch for is who will start at quarterback for the Titans. Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in Week 7 and missed the game in Week 8. If he can't go tonight, the Titans will start rookie Malik Willis. "We'll continue to progress through and take a look and see where we are this week in practice," Titans head coach Vrabel said of Willis earlier this week, per the team's official website. "I think it's a good opportunity that he got his first start, and I know he'll learn a lot more and he'll learn from the things that he can correct and fix. That's the way we'll approach it – we'll try and make sure there's a plan in place and that everybody is confident, and we'll see how the game goes."

The Chiefs (5-2) are coming off a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Coming into tonight's game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in touchdown passes (20) and ranked fourth in passing yards (2,159). Tight end Travis Kelce has been Mahomes' favorite target as he has caught 47 passes for 553 yards and seven touchdowns.

"I get excited for a new game plan more than anything," Kelce said per Arrowhead Pride. "How are we going to attack these guys, how can I visualize how I'm going to attack my opponent all week long... That's what you get fired up for, that's what fuels my excitement for every Sunday, every game day is that ability to get excited for the plays. Not just for me, but everybody on the field."