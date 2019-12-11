Stuart Scott’s Daughters Pay Tribute to Him Amid Legal Dispute

Late ESPN personality Stuart Scott was honored last week with “Stuart Scott Day” and his daughters, Taelor and Sydni, paid tribute two him. On ESPN.com Taelor and Sydni reflected on their relationship with Scott and the impact he made on their lives.

“Your influence on our lives is certainly still tangible,” Taelor said. “Despite never managing to develop an interest in participating in or playing them, I grew up with the culture of sports ingrained as an ESPN kid.

“…We would walk down halls with rooms of sport archives, buttons and screens on our way to go visit our buddies. Former SportsCenter anchor Rich Eisen and producer Leslie Wymer would give me pennies to put in my big overall pocket or buy Girl Scout cookies.”

Sydni discussed how many important things in her life Scott wasn’t able to see because of his passing.

“There are still days when the idea of doing literally anything at all seems distinctly unfathomable,” she said. “Anything I achieve, from rolling out of bed and putting two feet on the ground to graduating high school and starting college, is something added to the long list of accomplishments that you will never see. I can sometimes hear the sound of your voice like an elusive, little melody that is warm to the periphery of my body but leaves me a little cold because I can’t quite reach it.”

Taelor went on to say she doesn’t like going to sports bars because she wants to hear his voice again.

“I hate going in sports bars now,” Taelor said. “It’s idiosyncratic aversion, but for most of my life there has been a 60 percent chance that I would hear your voice and see your face. Now, whenever I see a bunch of screens, I can’t help but think of how lonely it is, by comparison, and I’m half-waiting to hear your voice.”

Sydni said she learned so much from Scott and will continue to learn from him every day.

“You never let me win at card games,” Sydini said. “You never spoke to me as though I were a child. You never let me use being too young as an excuse not to do something. And so even though you didn’t get to finish your work in the way you’d intended, by the time you died, you’d taught me everything you needed me to know, whether I knew it at the time or not.”

Scott, who started at ESPN in 1993, died in 2015 after battling cancer. Right now, the girls are in the middle of a legal dispute with their family members as they claimed they were supposed to be beneficiaries on the account with money left by Scott. But according to The Blast, their aunt, Susan Scott, and Charles Silver, the co-trustees of the Stuart O. Scott Family Trust are holding onto their money and they want it right away.